Avalanche's Adam Werner: Inks entry-level contract
Werner signed a two-year, entry-level deal with Colorado on Monday.
Werner -- who was drafted by the club in the fifth round of the 2016 NHL Draft -- posted a 15-9 record, 2.02 GAA and .926 save percentage in 26 appearances for Farjestad BK (SHL) this season. The 22-year-old played in just four AHL games last season and is unlikely willing to return to North America just to play in the minors. The signing of Werner could be an indication the club is preparing to let Semyon Varlamov walk in free agency this summer.
