Werner was promoted to the active roster and will back up Philipp Grubauer in Sunday's game versus the Golden Knights, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Typically, Hunter Miska has served as the backup while Pavel Francouz (lower body) is out, but Werner will get that chance Sunday. Miska remains on the active roster as a healthy scratch. Werner is unlikely to get into the contest barring an injury to Grubauer.