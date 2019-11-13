Avalanche's Adam Werner: Perfect in NHL debut
Werner stopped all 40 shots he faced in a 4-0 win over the Jets on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old, who was recalled from the AHL last Thursday, had to come off the bench just 31 seconds into the game after starter Pavel Francouz left with an injury. With No. 1 goaltender Philipp Grubauer already on the sideline and Francouz's status to be determined, Werner might get the opportunity to carry the load for the Avs, at least in the short term. He was 5-4-0 with a 2.88 GAA and .908 save percentage in nine appearances this season for AHL Colorado.
