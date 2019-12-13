Avalanche's Adam Werner: Returned to AHL affiliate
The Avalanche reassigned Werner to AHL Colorado on Thursday, TSN reports.
Philipp Grubauer (hamstring) is expected to return to action Friday against New Jersey, so the Avalanche are no longer in need of Werner's services as a backup. The 22-year-old will return to his role as AHL Colorado's starter, where he's posted a 7-5-0 record while registering a .902 save percentage and 3.04 GAA in 14 appearances this season.
