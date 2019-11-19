Avalanche's Adam Werner: Sent down to AHL
Werner has been sent down to the AHL, with winger A.J. Greer going up to Colorado in his stead.
Werner's demotion suggests at least one of Philipp Grubauer (lower body) and Pavel Francouz (concussion) will be healthy enough to dress for Tuesday's game in Calgary. As the team's fourth goaltender, Werner will have a hard time making his way back to the NHL this season.
