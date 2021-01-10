Werner was assigned to AHL Colorado on Sunday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Werner impressed in emergency duties last season, as he posted a .914 save percentage over two games at the top level. The 23-year-old will continue to fine-tune his skills in the minors with hopes of securing a full-time NHL job in the future.
