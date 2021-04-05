site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: avalanches-adam-werner-sent-to-minor-league-affiliate | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Avalanche's Adam Werner: Sent to minor-league affiliate
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Werner was assigned to AHL Colorado on Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Werner will swap spots with Peyton Jones, who was added to the Avalanche's taxi squad in a corresponding move Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read