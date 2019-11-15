Avalanche's Adam Werner: Shelled for five in second start
Werner was pulled from Thursday's 6-2 loss to Edmonton after giving up five goals on 18 shots.
After posting a 40-save shutout in his NHL debut Nov. 12, Werner was jolted back to reality Thursday. The 22-year-old netminder lasted just over a period before being replaced by Antoine Bibeau. In relief, Bibeau allowed a goal on 10 shots. Following the loss, Werner's record at the NHL level stands at 1-1-0.
