Avalanche's Alex Barre-Boulet: Pens one-year deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barre-Boulet signed a one-year, two-way contract with Colorado on Friday.
Barre-Boulet played two games with Montreal at the start of the 2024-25 campaign, picking up three hits and a minor penalty. The 28-year-old was then placed on waivers and spent the rest of the regular season with AHL Laval, where he managed 22 goals and 63 points in 64 appearances. Expect Barre-Boulet to spend most of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors, barring a slew of injuries up front.
