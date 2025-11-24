Barre-Boulet scored two goals in AHL Colorado's 5-2 win over Tucson on Sunday.

Barre-Boulet continues to be among the most consistent AHL scorers, and he's up to six goals and 15 points through 18 outings this season. He's topped the 60-point mark in four of his eight campaigns in the AHL, and he could push for similar production this year. He's yet to show the same level of scoring in the NHL, and at 28 years old, he's unlikely to get a call-up unless the Avalanche face a rough stretch of injuries.