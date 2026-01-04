Barre-Boulet registered three assists in AHL Colorado's 5-2 win over Henderson on Saturday.

Barre-Boulet is on a seven-game point streak, during which he has three goals and nine assists. For the season, the veteran forward has picked up nine goals and 19 helpers through 29 appearances. Barre-Boulet hasn't gotten a look with the Avalanche yet, but he's doing what he can to put himself into consideration for a call-up.