Avalanche's Alex Barre-Boulet: Two goals in AHL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barre-Boulet scored two goals in AHL Colorado's 2-1 win over Bakersfield on Wednesday.
These were Barre-Boulet's first two tallies of the season. He's added five assists and 26 shots on net over nine outings with the Eagles this year. The 28-year-old has some NHL experience with 70 games over parts of five seasons, but he drew into just two contests for the Canadiens last year. As such, it would likely take numerous injuries to the Avalanche's NHL roster for him to be considered for a call-up.
