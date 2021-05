Beaucage inked a three-year, entry-level deal with Colorado on Wednesday.

Beaucage -- who was selected by the Avs in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft -- tallied 17 goals and 11 helpers in 22 games in the QMJHL, a far cry from the 70-point campaigns he put up the previous two seasons. The winger could make the jump to the minors next year but shouldn't be expected to crack the 23-man roster for Colorado any time soon.