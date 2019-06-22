Avalanche's Alex Beaucage: QMJHL champ joins Colorado

Beaucage was drafted 78th overall by the Avalanche at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Scouts are split on Beaucage. His numbers this season for Rouyn-Noranda of the QMJHL were impressive (39 goals, 79 points in 60 games), but he was playing for the eventual Memorial Cup champions and many think his production was simply the result of playing with quality players on a nightly basis. Beaucage has good vision, a terrific shot, and is a hard worker, but he's not a great skater and doesn't use his big (6-foot-2) frame to his advantage frequently enough. There are countless junior players with Beaucage's skill set. A few of them develop into useful NHL assets after making a tweak or two to their respective games, but most max out as career minor leaguers or up-and-down guys.