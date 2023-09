Beaucage (undisclosed) will not participate with the main group at the Avalanche's training camp, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Beaucage was selected in the third round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The 22-year-old winger might have had a chance to compete for a bottom-six role, but he'll likely spend the bulk of 2023-24 with AHL Colorado once he recovers from the injury.