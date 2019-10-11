Avalanche's Alex Beaucage: Starts fast in QMJHL

Beaucage scored twice to help lead QMJHL Rouyn-Noranda to a 4-3 win over Acadie-Bathurst on Thursday.

The 2019 third-rounder (78th overall) now has seven goals, 10 points and a whopping 45 shots on net in just nine games this season. Assuming he stays healthy, Beaucage is a 50-goal candidate for the Huskies this year. He dropped in the draft due to concerns regarding his foot speed, but Beaucage is a legitimate sniper with top-six potential for the Avalanche.