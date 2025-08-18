Gagne signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Avalanche on Monday.

Gagne spent the past four years at the University of New Hampshire, and he recorded double-digit points in each of the last two seasons. Most recently, he racked up four goals, 13 assists and 46 PIM over 35 appearances during the 2024-25 campaign. He'll attempt to compete for a role as part of the Avalanche organization during the 2025-26 season.