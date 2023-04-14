Galchenyuk was recalled from AHL Colorado on Friday, Meghan Angley of DNVR Avalanche reports.
Galchenyuk failed to pick up a point in 10 NHL games this season before he was returned to the minors. The 29-year-old had 16 goals and 41 points in 41 games with AHL Colorado before his recall.
