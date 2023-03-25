Galchenyuk was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Friday.
Galchenyuk logged just 4:12 of ice time in Friday's win over Arizona. He could be recalled again for Sunday's rematch with the Coyotes.
More News
-
Avalanche's Alex Galchenyuk: Skating on fourth line•
-
Avalanche's Alex Galchenyuk: Rises to top level•
-
Avalanche's Alex Galchenyuk: Assigned to AHL affiliate•
-
Avalanche's Alex Galchenyuk: Goes on waivers•
-
Avalanche's Alex Galchenyuk: Makes Avalanche debut•
-
Avalanche's Alex Galchenyuk: Practices on third line•