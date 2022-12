Galchenyuk was put on waivers Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Galchenyuk is still projected to be in the lineup Monday against Philadelphia, but could be sent to AHL Colorado on Tuesday if he clears. A potential demotion would bode well for the availability of Artturi Lehkonen (upper body) and/or Valeri Nichushkin (ankle). Galchenyuk has two shots on goal, two blocks and one hit in three games with the Avalanche this year.