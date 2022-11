Galchenyuk had one blocked shot and finished minus-2 over 13:42 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Jets.

Galchenyuk was called up from AHL Colorado and made his Avalanche debut. The 28-year-old forward skated on the third line and was part of the second-unit power play. He should continue on in the lineup as Colorado has another three stops on its road trip. The next destination is Buffalo for a Thursday meeting with the Sabres.