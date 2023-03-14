Galchenyuk was promoted from AHL Colorado on Tuesday.
With Arturri Lehkonen expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a broken finger, Galchenyuk could be in for an extended stay with the big club. Galchenyuk's gone scoreless through four top-level appearances this season.
