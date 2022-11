Galchenyuk signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with Colorado on Monday, TSN's Chris Johnston reports.

Galchenyuk had been playing with AHL Colorado on a professional tryout after he was let go from his PTO with the Avalanche during training camp. He had three goals and seven points in seven games with the Eagles. Galchenyuk joined the Avalanche for practice Monday prior to the official announcement of the signing.