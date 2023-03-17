Galchenyuk was given nine shifts and 4:08 of ice time in Thursday's 5-4 win over Ottawa.

Galchenyuk was called up earlier this week in the wake of Artturi Lehkonen's finger injury and had a combined 7:30 TOI in back-to-back wins over Toronto and Ottawa. He's been added to the fourth line, which was given only two shifts during the third period. That unit was on the ice for two of Ottawa's three even-strength goals.