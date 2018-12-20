Kerfoot (upper body) will return to the lineup Wednesday against the Canadiens, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

As was expected after he shed his non-contact jersey in practice Tuesday, Kerfoot will rejoin the forward ranks Wednesday following four games spent in the press box. He will initially slot in on the bottom line alongside Gabriel Bourque and Colin Wilson, but that doesn' mean that won't change as the game progresses.

