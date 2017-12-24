Kerfoot had a pair of assists in a 6-2 victory over the Coyotes on Saturday.

Kerfoot's goal totals have cooled off, but he's proven a useful player at times during his rookie season by notching 23 points in 32 games. That said, this was a game where his ice time drastically increased (16:24) because the Avalanche buried Arizona with a four-goal lead, which means the opportunity like this won't be there every night. At this point, he's mainly a spot starter on fantasy rosters in deeper leagues.