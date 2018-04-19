Kerfoot notched his second career playoff goal Wednesday, but his comeback bid fell short as the Avalanche lost to the Predators 3-2 in Game 4.

The skilled rookie tracked down a puck that was dancing around Pekka Rinne following a Matt Nieto shot and proceeded to light the lamp. Kerfoot was fourth on the team with 19 goals during the regular season, though none counted as game-winners, so we're not entirely confident that he has the drive necessary to help the Avalanche overcome a 3-1 series deficit and advance to the conference semifinals.