Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Brushes twine in Game 4
Kerfoot notched his second career playoff goal Wednesday, but his comeback bid fell short as the Avalanche lost to the Predators 3-2 in Game 4.
The skilled rookie tracked down a puck that was dancing around Pekka Rinne following a Matt Nieto shot and proceeded to light the lamp. Kerfoot was fourth on the team with 19 goals during the regular season, though none counted as game-winners, so we're not entirely confident that he has the drive necessary to help the Avalanche overcome a 3-1 series deficit and advance to the conference semifinals.
