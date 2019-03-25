Kerfoot notched a power-play goal in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Kerfoot's goal was a lucky deflection off his knee from Tyson Barrie's shot on a 5-on-3. After a nine-game point drought from March 3 to 21, Kerfoot has a goal and two helpers in over the weekend's two-game home-and-home set with Chicago. Kerfoot is up to 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) in 72 games, with 14 of his points this season on the man advantage.

