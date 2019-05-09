Kerfoot posted an assist and two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks in Game 7.

Kerfoot finished the series with two helpers, and he was limited to only three assists in 12 postseason games. With only 10 hits and 17 shots on goal, Kerfoot did not account for much fantasy relevance in the playoffs. He enters the summer as an arbitration-eligible restricted free agent.

