Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Collects two assists
Kerfoot had two assists on the power play in Saturday's lopsided win over the Wild.
The Avalanche crushed the Wild 7-2 for their fifth consecutive victory and Kerfoot played a role with the man advantage. The second-line center now has 27 points (10 goals) in 38 games and has been a consistent source of production all-year long. He's averaging just one shot on goal per game, but Kerfoot is making them count and has great playmaking ability, so get him in your lineup.
More News
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Breaks scoring drought•
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Returning against Penguins•
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Signs pointing to Monday return•
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Resumes sidelined•
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Return will have to wait•
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Out Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...