Kerfoot had two assists on the power play in Saturday's lopsided win over the Wild.

The Avalanche crushed the Wild 7-2 for their fifth consecutive victory and Kerfoot played a role with the man advantage. The second-line center now has 27 points (10 goals) in 38 games and has been a consistent source of production all-year long. He's averaging just one shot on goal per game, but Kerfoot is making them count and has great playmaking ability, so get him in your lineup.