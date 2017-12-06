Kerfoot assisted on each of Nathan MacKinnon's two power-play goals in Tuesday's loss to Buffalo.

Kerfoot has 20 points in 26 games and half of those points have come with the man advantage. The second-line center has six points in his last four games following a brief scoring slump and has become a must-own fantasy forward. The 23-year-old's offensive skills and prominent role make him worth starting every game.