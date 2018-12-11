Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Dealing with minor injury
Kerfoot is considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, Rick Sadowski of Hockeybuzz.com reports.
The 24-year-old is pointless over his last seven games, but Kerfoot has been a pleasant surprise this season with four goals and 18 points in 30 games. It's been a rough stretch for him recently, and he could now miss an extended period with an undisclosed injury. He'll benefit from Colorado having an extra day off between games.
