Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Delivers three-point burst
Kerfoot scored on the power play and registered two helpers in a 5-0 win over the Predators on Saturday.
Kerfoot and Nathan MacKinnon (two goals, one assist) led the way for the Avalanche in this contest. Kerfoot is up to 33 points in 58 games this season, with 11 of those points coming with a man advantage. The scoring is attractive in many fantasy formats, but with only 80 shots, 14 hits and 21 blocks this year, he isn't known for contributing in peripheral stats.
