Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Ditches non-contact jersey
Kerfoot (upper body) was a full participant at Tuesday's practice, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Now that he's been cleared for contact, Kerfoot appears to be on track to return to action Wednesday against the Canadiens, but official word on his status may not come out until Colorado takes the ice for pregame warmups. Assuming he's given the green light, the Avalanche will be happy to have Kerfoot back in the lineup against Montreal, as he's been a solid source of secondary scoring this season, notching four goals and 18 points in 30 appearances.
