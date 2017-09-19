Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Dressing for first NHL action
Kerfoot is set to make his NHL preseason debut with the Avalanche as they take on the Golden Knights at home Tuesday, The Denver Post reports.
A standout at Harvard -- he amassed 123 points in 72 games there -- Kerfoot went to the Devils in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, but since college products have free rein to sign wherever they'd like assuming there's mutual interest, New Jersey lost his rights when he joined the Avalanche in late August. It might surprise you that the B.C. native chose a team that finished last in the standings last season, but then again, it could expedite his path to a significant role in the NHL.
