Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Ends seven-game drought
Kerfoot posted an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win against the Sharks in Game 6.
Kerfoot had not found the scoresheet since Game 3 of the first round, when he had an assist against the Flames. His two helpers through 11 postseason games have made Kerfoot an unreliable fantasy option.
