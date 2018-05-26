Kerfoot racked up 19 goals, 24 assists and 28 PIM in 79 games during 2017-18.

Having fired just 81 shots on goal, the Harvard product finished the campaign with a 23.5 percent conversion rate. Kerfoot also added five goals and 17 points with the man advantage, where he centered the second line. It'll be interesting to see if the 24-year-old can further his production by shooting more next season.