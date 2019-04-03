Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Extends point streak
Kerfoot scored two goals on four shots in a 6-2 victory against the Oilers on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old had a long scoring drought at the beginning of March, but he's posted at least one point in each of the last six games, scoring four goals and eight points during that stretch. He's playing his best hockey of the season. Kerfoot will have to really explode in the final couple games to reach his rookie mark in the goals category, but Kerfoot is set to surpass his rookie total in the points department. He has 15 goals and 42 points -- one point shy of last season -- in 76 games during 2018-19.
More News
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Extends streak with assist•
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Point streak to three games•
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Buries power-play tally•
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Sparks offense in win•
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Delivers three-point burst•
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Provides offense in defeat•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...