Kerfoot scored two goals on four shots in a 6-2 victory against the Oilers on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old had a long scoring drought at the beginning of March, but he's posted at least one point in each of the last six games, scoring four goals and eight points during that stretch. He's playing his best hockey of the season. Kerfoot will have to really explode in the final couple games to reach his rookie mark in the goals category, but Kerfoot is set to surpass his rookie total in the points department. He has 15 goals and 42 points -- one point shy of last season -- in 76 games during 2018-19.