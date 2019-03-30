Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Extends streak with assist
Kerfoot recorded a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Coyotes.
It's Kerfoot's 16th point on the man advantage this season, raising his season totals to 12 goals and 27 assists in 74 contests. The young forward's scoring rate is virtually identical to last year. Kerfoot is just a point shy of his second consecutive 40-point campaign.
