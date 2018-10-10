Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Forgettable performance Tuesday
Kerfoot went minus-2 with four PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 road loss to the Blue Jackets.
Kerfoot was whistled for high-sticking in the first period and hooking in the second, as the second-year center appeared to be a bit frustrated by the home team getting on the board twice early in the contest. Still, fantasy owners can likely chalk this one up as a rare dud. Remember, Kerfoot notched three assists between the first pair of contests, plus he has a top-six role supporting his quest to build off a stellar rookie campaign that included 19 goals and 24 assists over 79 games.
