Kerfoot left Monday's game against the Penguins with a lower-body injury.

This would be a blow for the Avalanche, as Kerfoot came into Monday's game with 21 points, including 10 on the power play. Colorado has a game against Washington on Tuesday, so the 23-year-old won't have much time to get well.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories