Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Leads Colorado with two helpers
Kerfoot had two assists while taking a shot on goal during Thursday's 6-5 loss to Calgary.
Kerfoot was involved in two of Colorado's five goals, providing a team-high two assists in the 11 goal thriller. It was the second multi-point game of the year for the forward as he upped his assist total to seven. Kerfoot has been seeing time on Colorado's power play, but the man advantage time has yet to result in an increase of points.
