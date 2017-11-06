Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Nets two goals in defeat
Kerfoot scored a pair of goals in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Islanders.
Both goals came within the final 30 seconds of regulation, tarnishing what was an otherwise impressive night from Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss. With Matt Duchene out of the picture, the rookie Kerfoot logged a career-high 20:49 of ice time. He likely won't see that much action every night, but an increased role moving forward is very likely.
