Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Notches two points
Kerfoot had a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in a 3-2 overtime win against the Jets on Wednesday.
This broke a four-game pointless streak for Kerfoot. The rookie has already been given a ton of time with the extra man, and it's paid off. He's tallied seven power-play points in 23 games.
