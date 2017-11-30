Kerfoot had a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in a 3-2 overtime win against the Jets on Wednesday.

This broke a four-game pointless streak for Kerfoot. The rookie has already been given a ton of time with the extra man, and it's paid off. He's tallied seven power-play points in 23 games.

