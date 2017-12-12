Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Out Tuesday
Kerfoot (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Capitals, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Kerfoot is considered day-to-day with his lower-body injury, so the 23-year-old pivot could return to action as soon as Thursday against the Panthers. The 2012 fifth-round pick has been a solid source of offense this season, notching nine goals and 21 points in 29 contests, so the Avalanche will be noticeably weaker up front during his absence. Gabriel Bourque will replace Kerfoot in Colorado's lineup for Tuesday's matchup with Washington.
