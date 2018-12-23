Kerfoot scored twice Saturday in a 6-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Kerfoot has three points (two goals, one assist) in his last two games after struggling through an eight-game point and 14-game goal drought. He's actually on pace to finish with a slight improvement on his 43-point rookie campaign. It just doesn't feel like it. Kerfoot is talented, but reality is harsh -- how many owners can afford to roster a streaky, pass-first, 45-point pivot in anything but the deepest of formats?