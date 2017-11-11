Kerfoot recorded a goal and an assist during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.

The 23-year-old forward has been dynamite for the Avs this season with six goals and 11 points in his last nine games. Kerfoot appears to inherit the second-line center role vacated by Matt Duchene and is clicking well with Sven Andrighetto and Nail Yakupov, so he's worth taking a flyer on in standard formats as long as he can keep his place on the depth chart.