Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Picks up three assists
Kerfoot dished out three assists -- including one on the power play -- in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Kings.
The second-year forward has 17 points in 21 games so far this season, well on his way to surpass last year's 43-point output. Kerfoot has also piled up eight power-play points while averaging just 1:30 of ice time on the man advantage.
More News
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Leads Colorado with two helpers•
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Snaps scoring drought•
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Forgettable performance Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Excels in debut season•
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Brushes twine in Game 4•
-
Avalanche's Alex Kerfoot: Tallies two points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...