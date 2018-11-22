Kerfoot dished out three assists -- including one on the power play -- in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Kings.

The second-year forward has 17 points in 21 games so far this season, well on his way to surpass last year's 43-point output. Kerfoot has also piled up eight power-play points while averaging just 1:30 of ice time on the man advantage.

