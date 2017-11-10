Kerfoot manufactured a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa in Sweden.

The good news for Kerfoot, who overcame a peanut allergy scare Wednesday, was that he scored his sixth goal of the season and reached double digits in points for the year -- he's up to 11 now. The bad news is that his ice time fell under 15 minutes despite his success. A 23-year-old rookie, Kerfoot's role is clearly still being determined without Matt Duchene, so it's something to monitor in the fantasy realm.

