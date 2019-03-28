Kerfoot picked up a power-play assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Kerfoot has a goal and three assists in his last three games, with three of those four points coming with the man advantage. For the season, the winger has 38 points in 73 games, giving him a chance to reach 40 points for the second consecutive year if he can keep up the recent hot stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories